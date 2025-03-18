Trump's Deportation Clash: A Constitutional Dilemma

The Trump administration is at the center of a legal showdown over the deportation of Venezuelans allegedly tied to the Tren de Aragua gang. A federal judge's temporary ban has been sidestepped, leading to questions about the flights' legality and the justification provided by President Trump's proclamation.

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg has demanded answers regarding the flights' timing and the Trump administration's use of the Alien Enemies Act to facilitate these deportations. The administration's reluctance to disclose details, citing national security, has intensified the situation, with concerns mounting over the boundaries of executive authority.

The ACLU, supporting the call for transparency, has raised the issue of a possible constitutional crisis given the deportations occurred despite the court's halt order. As relatives seek information about those deported, the case represents a critical examination of executive power versus judicial oversight.

(With inputs from agencies.)