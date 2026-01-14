Nexperia's Legal Showdown: Clash over Chip Control with Wingtech

In a high-stakes legal conflict unfolding in Amsterdam, Dutch chipmaker Nexperia is facing off against its Chinese parent company, Wingtech, over control of the company. At the center of this dispute is the critical supply of chips, essential for carmakers, which has been disrupted due to the ongoing clash.

The situation escalated when the Dutch government temporarily seized control of Nexperia on fears of operations and intellectual property being leaked to China, a move it later retracted to ease tensions with Beijing. On October 7, the Amsterdam Enterprise Court took decisive action by suspending Wingtech founder Zhang Xuezheng as Nexperia's CEO, citing concerns over the company's management.

As the court hears allegations of mismanagement from Nexperia's European executives, Wingtech plans to argue its strategy focuses on growth opportunities in China, a massive market for automotive chips. The Dutch and U.S. governments' geopolitical interests play a crucial role in the unfolding narrative, as they navigate complex international dynamics.

