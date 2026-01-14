Suvendu Adhikari Warns Mamata Banerjee of Legal Showdown Over Coal Scam Allegations

Suvendu Adhikari, the opposition leader in West Bengal, has issued a stern warning to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, indicating a looming legal battle over allegations tying him to a coal smuggling case.

Adhikari took to social media stating that the time allotted for Banerjee to respond to his defamation notice had expired, and her silence reflected the baseless nature of the claims. He accused her of crafting fabricated allegations from an "insalubrious mindset".

Adhikari had previously given Banerjee 72 hours to provide evidence of her claims, threatening to pursue civil and criminal defamation proceedings if she failed. The chief minister and the Trinamool Congress have yet to comment on Adhikari's statements.

