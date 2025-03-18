Left Menu

Mali Air Strike Controversy: Civilians or Terrorists?

An army air strike in Mali's Timbuktu region killed at least 18 people, causing controversy over targeting civilians or terrorists. Malian forces claim the strike aimed at neutralizing terrorists amid escalating Tuareg insurgencies and militant activities reportedly linked to al-Qaeda and ISIS.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bamako | Updated: 18-03-2025 15:55 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 15:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Mali

In a controversial military operation, an army air strike in Mali's northern Timbuktu region resulted in the death of at least 18 individuals and injured seven, according to a local rights group. The operation, executed on Sunday, targeted a market north of the city of Lerneb. The Malian government has defended the strikes, asserting its aim was to neutralize terrorist threats.

The military's statement on Monday highlighted that air strikes were intended to dismantle terrorist activities pervasive in North Mali, an area plagued by militant aggression associated with al-Qaeda and the Islamic State. This region has been under persistent turmoil since a Tuareg insurgency erupted in 2012, escalating into a broader West African conflict.

Past interactions between Malian forces and Tuareg rebels, including those involving Russian mercenary groups such as Wagner, underscore the volatility of the region. In recent months, drone strikes have resulted in significant civilian casualties, exacerbating tensions in areas fraught with separatist and jihadist influences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

