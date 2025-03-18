Left Menu

Vendetta Politics: Union Minister Kumaraswamy's Land Battle

Karnataka's Revenue Department launched a reclamation drive on 14.04 acres of government land in Ramanagara, allegedly encroached by Union Minister Kumaraswamy. Kumaraswamy denies the claims, accusing the government of political vendetta and pledging to contest the issue legally. The High Court will further hear the case on March 19.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-03-2025 16:10 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 16:10 IST
Kumaraswamy
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, Karnataka's Revenue Department has initiated a reclamation operation to clear 14.04 acres in Ramanagara district, allegedly encroached upon by Union Minister Kumaraswamy's family. Official sources indicate that this action has sparked a legal confrontation.

Kumaraswamy, who oversees the steel and heavy industries portfolio, has condemned the government's action as 'vendetta politics' and vowed to address the situation legally. He maintains that he purchased the land 40 years ago, facing over 100 inquiries regarding its ownership.

The High Court, dissatisfied with the slow implementation of its eviction order, instructed the Revenue Department to proceed with reclaiming the land. The next hearing is scheduled for March 19, requiring officials to submit a status report on their actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

