Vendetta Politics: Union Minister Kumaraswamy's Land Battle

In a significant move, Karnataka's Revenue Department has initiated a reclamation operation to clear 14.04 acres in Ramanagara district, allegedly encroached upon by Union Minister Kumaraswamy's family. Official sources indicate that this action has sparked a legal confrontation.

Kumaraswamy, who oversees the steel and heavy industries portfolio, has condemned the government's action as 'vendetta politics' and vowed to address the situation legally. He maintains that he purchased the land 40 years ago, facing over 100 inquiries regarding its ownership.

The High Court, dissatisfied with the slow implementation of its eviction order, instructed the Revenue Department to proceed with reclaiming the land. The next hearing is scheduled for March 19, requiring officials to submit a status report on their actions.

