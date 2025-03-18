Murder of Retired Officer Sparks Political Uproar in Tamil Nadu

A tragic incident unfolded on Tuesday as a retired police sub-inspector, Zakir Hussein, was brutally killed by an unidentified group in Tamil Nadu.

The assailants, believed to be three in number, targeted Hussein following his morning prayers at a local mosque, with initial investigations suggesting a land dispute as the motive.

The incident has intensified political tensions, with opposition leaders criticizing the state government's handling of law and order. AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami and BJP Tamil Nadu chief K Annamalai highlighted Hussein's security-related role and previous threats regarding land issues. The state's law and order situation is now under scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)