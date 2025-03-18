Murder of Retired Officer Sparks Political Uproar in Tamil Nadu
A retired police sub-inspector, Zakir Hussein, was killed by unidentified attackers in Tamil Nadu, sparking criticisms of the state's law and order. Political figures condemned the DMK government, linking the murder to a local land dispute and stating Hussein's past threats regarding land encroachment.
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident unfolded on Tuesday as a retired police sub-inspector, Zakir Hussein, was brutally killed by an unidentified group in Tamil Nadu.
The assailants, believed to be three in number, targeted Hussein following his morning prayers at a local mosque, with initial investigations suggesting a land dispute as the motive.
The incident has intensified political tensions, with opposition leaders criticizing the state government's handling of law and order. AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami and BJP Tamil Nadu chief K Annamalai highlighted Hussein's security-related role and previous threats regarding land issues. The state's law and order situation is now under scrutiny.
(With inputs from agencies.)
