Left Menu

Murder of Retired Officer Sparks Political Uproar in Tamil Nadu

A retired police sub-inspector, Zakir Hussein, was killed by unidentified attackers in Tamil Nadu, sparking criticisms of the state's law and order. Political figures condemned the DMK government, linking the murder to a local land dispute and stating Hussein's past threats regarding land encroachment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirunelveli | Updated: 18-03-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 17:32 IST
Murder of Retired Officer Sparks Political Uproar in Tamil Nadu
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded on Tuesday as a retired police sub-inspector, Zakir Hussein, was brutally killed by an unidentified group in Tamil Nadu.

The assailants, believed to be three in number, targeted Hussein following his morning prayers at a local mosque, with initial investigations suggesting a land dispute as the motive.

The incident has intensified political tensions, with opposition leaders criticizing the state government's handling of law and order. AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami and BJP Tamil Nadu chief K Annamalai highlighted Hussein's security-related role and previous threats regarding land issues. The state's law and order situation is now under scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025