Continued Perils of Manual Scavenging Despite Legal Bans
Despite being illegal, manual scavenging persists in India, putting workers' lives at risk. A recent tragedy in Delhi highlighted this issue when a worker died cleaning a sewer. NGOs call for stricter enforcement and monitoring to prevent such incidents and ensure safety and rehabilitation for affected workers.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 17:53 IST
- Country:
- India
Despite a national ban, manual scavenging remains a dangerous job that still claims lives in India, as NGOs push for better enforcement of the law.
Tragedy struck in southeast Delhi's New Friends Colony when 43-year-old sewer cleaner Panth Lal Chandra died, and two others were injured while working under potentially hazardous conditions.
NGO leaders argue that government outsourcing practices contribute to the issue, urging stricter enforcement to end the needlessly risky work still faced by many across the nation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Himachal Pradesh Cadre Conundrum: Patwaris and Kanungos on Strike
PM Modi Inaugurates Vantara: A Wildlife Conservation and Rehabilitation Initiative in Jamnagar
Maharashtra Minister Highlights Rehabilitation Delays at Sanjay Gandhi National Park
Slovak Government Urged to End Repression of NGOs, Journalists, and Civil Society
Maoist Militia Duo Surrender in Bijapur Amidst State's Rehabilitation Efforts