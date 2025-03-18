Left Menu

Continued Perils of Manual Scavenging Despite Legal Bans

Despite being illegal, manual scavenging persists in India, putting workers' lives at risk. A recent tragedy in Delhi highlighted this issue when a worker died cleaning a sewer. NGOs call for stricter enforcement and monitoring to prevent such incidents and ensure safety and rehabilitation for affected workers.

Updated: 18-03-2025 17:53 IST
Despite a national ban, manual scavenging remains a dangerous job that still claims lives in India, as NGOs push for better enforcement of the law.

Tragedy struck in southeast Delhi's New Friends Colony when 43-year-old sewer cleaner Panth Lal Chandra died, and two others were injured while working under potentially hazardous conditions.

NGO leaders argue that government outsourcing practices contribute to the issue, urging stricter enforcement to end the needlessly risky work still faced by many across the nation.

