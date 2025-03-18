Continued Perils of Manual Scavenging Despite Legal Bans

Despite a national ban, manual scavenging remains a dangerous job that still claims lives in India, as NGOs push for better enforcement of the law.

Tragedy struck in southeast Delhi's New Friends Colony when 43-year-old sewer cleaner Panth Lal Chandra died, and two others were injured while working under potentially hazardous conditions.

NGO leaders argue that government outsourcing practices contribute to the issue, urging stricter enforcement to end the needlessly risky work still faced by many across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)