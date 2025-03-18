Left Menu

Qatar Calls for Urgent Talks Amid Gaza Strikes

Qatar, an influential mediator, condemned Israel's airstrikes on Gaza and urged for resuming talks to uphold the Gaza ceasefire agreement. The Palestinian health ministry reported over 400 deaths, jeopardizing the ceasefire as Israel plans intensified operations to rescue hostages from Hamas.

In a move highlighting its role as a mediator, Qatar on Tuesday condemned Israel's recent airstrikes on Gaza, calling for a resumption of talks aimed at implementing the Gaza ceasefire deal. This plea underscores the delicate balance Qatar maintains in regional diplomacy.

Palestinian health authorities have reported that the ongoing Israeli airstrikes have resulted in the deaths of more than 400 people. These heightened tensions are threatening to unravel the two-month ceasefire agreement that was intended to bring temporary peace to the region.

Despite global calls for restraint, Israel has pledged stronger military action to secure the release of hostages from Hamas, escalating a complex and volatile situation. The latest developments put international diplomatic efforts to the test, as stakeholders scramble to prevent further escalation.

