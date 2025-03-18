Lok Sabha Speaker Urges Delhi Legislators to Set a Model for Governance and Innovation

In a significant address to the newly elected Members of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla emphasized the importance of making the legislature a model institution that exemplifies accountability, innovation, and effective governance. Speaking at the inaugural session of the two-day Orientation Programme at the Delhi Vidhan Sabha, Shri Birla urged the legislators to work beyond their constituencies and prioritize the holistic development of Delhi.

Highlighting the unique significance of Delhi, which serves as a microcosm of India due to its diverse cultural, linguistic, and religious demographics, Shri Birla stated that the responsibility of the elected representatives extends beyond just their voters. He stressed that the aspirations and expectations of people from different backgrounds must be met with dedication and visionary governance.

A Model Legislature for the Nation

Shri Birla underscored that Delhi, being the capital of the nation, holds a special place in India's democratic structure. He noted that the legislative measures and policy decisions undertaken by the Delhi government often serve as guiding examples for other states. "The solutions that emerge from Delhi will not only serve the city but also set a precedent for other legislative bodies across the country," he remarked.

Encouraging the MLAs to introduce innovations in legislative proceedings, Shri Birla called for progressive policy-making and evidence-based governance. He urged them to actively engage in discussions, share best practices, and collaborate to address common issues faced by the citizens.

Public Service with Accountability and Ethics

Shri Birla reminded the legislators that their foremost duty is towards the people who have elected them. He emphasized the importance of adhering to the rules, procedures, and conventions of the House while maintaining the highest standards of integrity in public service. "Your conduct in the Assembly is not only observed by the people of Delhi but by the entire nation," he remarked.

He also cautioned against unnecessary disruptions in legislative proceedings, urging members to engage in meaningful and constructive debates. "Democracy thrives on dialogue and consensus. While dissent is an integral part of legislative functioning, it must be expressed in a dignified and responsible manner," Shri Birla advised.

Embracing Technology and AI for Effective Governance

Highlighting the growing role of technology in governance, Shri Birla encouraged legislators to utilize Artificial Intelligence (AI) and digital tools to enhance legislative effectiveness. He pointed out that technology can be leveraged to improve research, public service delivery, and citizen engagement. "The more technology our public representatives embrace, the more informed and efficient their discussions and deliberations will be," he stated.

He also recommended regular capacity-building programs for legislators to equip them with the necessary knowledge and skills to address contemporary governance challenges.

Importance of Legislative Drafting and Committee Work

Stressing the need for lawmakers to develop expertise in legislative drafting, Shri Birla noted that well-drafted laws lead to effective governance. He emphasized that MLAs skilled in drafting can contribute significantly to policy development, ensuring clear, implementable, and people-centric legislation.

He also urged the members to actively participate in committee meetings, referring to them as "mini legislatures" that play a crucial role in scrutinizing government policies and holding the executive accountable. "Committees are where detailed discussions happen, and they provide lawmakers with the opportunity to shape policies effectively," he added.

Constructive Role of the Opposition

Shri Birla highlighted the essential role of the opposition in a parliamentary democracy. He urged opposition members to be constructive in their criticism and to uphold the principles of parliamentary decorum. "In a democracy, both the ruling party and the opposition have a responsibility to contribute positively. Debate, disagreement, and discussion are the hallmarks of a vibrant democracy, but they must always be conducted within the framework of parliamentary propriety," he said.

He called for a cooperative approach where all members, regardless of political affiliations, work towards the greater good of the people of Delhi.

Upholding the Legacy of the Delhi Legislative Assembly

Reflecting on the historical significance of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, which played a crucial role in India’s freedom struggle and the evolution of its democratic setup, Shri Birla urged the members to uphold and strengthen its legacy. He encouraged them to study past debates, laws, and governance models to gain deeper insights into policy-making and public administration.

He also underscored the importance of being good listeners, stating that an effective legislator is one who listens attentively to diverse perspectives before forming opinions. "Being a good listener is just as important as being a good speaker. It enables lawmakers to understand people's concerns better and formulate more inclusive policies," he noted.

Distinguished Presence at the Event

The event witnessed the participation of several key dignitaries, including the Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Shri Vijendra Gupta; Chief Minister of Delhi, Smt. Rekha Gupta; Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Ms. Atishi; and Deputy Speaker, Shri Mohan Singh Bisht.

Also present at the occasion were Union Ministers, Members of Parliament representing Delhi, and newly elected MLAs, all of whom engaged in discussions on strengthening legislative practices in the national capital.

Looking Ahead

The Orientation Programme, organized by the Delhi Vidhan Sabha in collaboration with the Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE), aims to familiarize the new MLAs with legislative processes, governance best practices, and their roles and responsibilities. The two-day event will feature discussions, training sessions, and interactions with senior legislators and governance experts.

With Shri Birla’s strong call for ethical conduct, innovation, and proactive governance, the Delhi Legislative Assembly is expected to adopt more forward-looking and technology-driven practices, setting a new benchmark for legislative excellence in India.