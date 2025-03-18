Telangana Assembly Passes Landmark SC Reservation Bill

The Telangana Assembly has taken a significant step by unanimously passing the Telangana Scheduled Castes (Rationalisation of Reservations) Bill, 2025. This decision aims to categorize the Scheduled Castes (SCs) following a Supreme Court ruling in favor of SC categorization last year.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy highlighted that a cabinet sub-committee was formed, and a one-man judicial commission was appointed to make recommendations for implementing SC categorization. The commission's report was accepted by the government, leading to the division of 59 SC castes into three groups to ensure equitable distribution of the available 15 percent reservation.

Details reveal that Group 1, consisting of 15 socially, economically, and educationally disadvantaged SC communities, will receive one percent reservation. Group 2, with 18 moderately benefited communities, will have a nine percent quota, whereas Group 3, comprising 26 significantly benefited communities, is allocated five percent. Reddy also mentioned plans to increase the reservation to 18 percent based on the 2026 census.

(With inputs from agencies.)