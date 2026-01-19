Left Menu

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy inaugurates pylon, offers prayers at Medaram Temple

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Monday took part in the inauguration of a newly constructed pylon and offered prayers to the tribal deities at the Medaram Sammakka-Saralamma Temple.

ANI | Updated: 19-01-2026 19:46 IST | Created: 19-01-2026 19:46 IST
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy inaugurates pylon, offers prayers at Medaram Temple
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy inaugurates newly contructed pylon (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Monday took part in the inauguration of a newly constructed pylon and offered prayers to the tribal deities at the Medaram Sammakka-Saralamma Temple. Following the rituals, he returned to Hyderabad for an official visit to Davos, Switzerland, to participate in the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meetings, with a focus on projecting Telangana as a global investment destination.

Before departing for Davos, the Chief Minister offered special prayers at the sacred shrine of tribal warrior goddesses Sammakka and Saralamma at Medaram and inaugurated the world-famous Sammakka-Saralamma Maha Jatara. Senior officials from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) and the Industries Department will accompany him as part of the official delegation.

During these deliberations, the Chief Minister will focus on attracting fresh investments, facilitating expansion of existing industries, and positioning Telangana as a preferred destination for IT, artificial intelligence, life sciences, and manufacturing sectors. Officials have been directed to showcase the state's "Rising Telangana 2047 Vision Document" and its vast investment potential on the global platform. State IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Special Chief Secretaries Jayesh Ranjan and Sanjay Kumar, and Special Secretary to the Chief Minister Ajit Reddy are also part of the official delegation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Bulgarian President Radev resigns amid speculation he will form his own party

UPDATE 3-Bulgarian President Radev resigns amid speculation he will form his...

 Global
2
Syrian president, Trump discuss developments in Syria in phone call

Syrian president, Trump discuss developments in Syria in phone call

 Egypt
3
UK plans overhaul of its antitrust regime to drive growth

UK plans overhaul of its antitrust regime to drive growth

Global
4
Massive 100-vehicle pileup in Michigan as snowstorm moves across country

Massive 100-vehicle pileup in Michigan as snowstorm moves across country

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could close Africa’s deadly diagnosis gap for diabetes and sickle cell disease if deployed equitably

Generative AI’s biggest risk may be that no one can fully explain it

AI tools in education linked to rising technostress among teachers

Healthcare’s new gatekeeper is AI and the risks are just emerging

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026