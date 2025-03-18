Left Menu

Nepal Police Foil Major Foreign Currency Smuggling Attempt

Nepal police thwarted an attempt to smuggle a large amount of illegal foreign currency to China. They seized USD 1,804,947 in a truck near Kathmandu and arrested the driver, Kusang Lama, at Tokha Municipality. Investigations are ongoing, with suspicions of a larger criminal network involved.

Updated: 18-03-2025 18:20 IST
Nepal's police force has successfully intercepted a major attempt to smuggle illegal foreign currency to China, seizing a substantial amount from a truck. The incident took place on a Monday night in Tokha Municipality, located roughly 20 kilometers from Kathmandu. USD 1,804,947 was recovered during a security check.

According to a statement from the Kathmandu Valley Crime Investigation Office, the truck was en route to the Rasuwa district, approaching the Nepal-Tibet border, when it was searched. Hidden compartments near the driver's seat contained the illegal currency stash.

The driver, identified as Kusang Lama, was arrested. He had previously served time for a similar crime. Officials suspect more players might be involved and continue to investigate from multiple angles to uncover any larger criminal network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

