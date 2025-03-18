China and Europe: A Call for Strategic Dialogue

In a recent phone conversation, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi stressed the importance of dialogue to address economic and trade tensions between China and Europe. The conversation was held with Emmanuel Bonne, a diplomatic adviser to French President Emmanuel Macron, according to a statement from the Chinese foreign ministry.

Wang Yi expressed China's eagerness to work with France to foster 'true multilateralism.' The Chinese foreign minister reiterated a commitment to nurturing a stable and fruitful relationship between Sino-French and broader Sino-European ties, emphasizing cooperation and mutual respect.

This initiative from China highlights its strategic approach to economic diplomacy, as Beijing seeks to ensure stable relations with European markets. The dialogue is seen as a critical step towards resolving ongoing economic disputes and fostering lasting partnerships in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)