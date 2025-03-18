Left Menu

China and Europe: A Call for Strategic Dialogue

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi emphasized the need for dialogue to resolve economic and trade issues with Europe, in a conversation with French diplomatic advisor Emmanuel Bonne. He expressed China's readiness to collaborate with France in promoting multilateralism and enhancing Sino-European relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 18-03-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 19:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

In a recent phone conversation, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi stressed the importance of dialogue to address economic and trade tensions between China and Europe. The conversation was held with Emmanuel Bonne, a diplomatic adviser to French President Emmanuel Macron, according to a statement from the Chinese foreign ministry.

Wang Yi expressed China's eagerness to work with France to foster 'true multilateralism.' The Chinese foreign minister reiterated a commitment to nurturing a stable and fruitful relationship between Sino-French and broader Sino-European ties, emphasizing cooperation and mutual respect.

This initiative from China highlights its strategic approach to economic diplomacy, as Beijing seeks to ensure stable relations with European markets. The dialogue is seen as a critical step towards resolving ongoing economic disputes and fostering lasting partnerships in the region.

