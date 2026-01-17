Left Menu

Gerard Pique: Soccer's Future in the U.S. and France's World Cup Hopes

Gerard Pique shares his insights on the future of soccer in the U.S., the potential of France to win the World Cup, and celebrates Barcelona's recent successes. He hopes the current soccer enthusiasm in the U.S. continues and believes the Kings League could further interest in the sport.

Updated: 17-01-2026 17:30 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 17:30 IST
Former Spain defender Gerard Pique expresses his belief that France is a strong contender for this year's World Cup, but he's keen to see if co-hosts the United States can maintain the current wave of soccer enthusiasm post-tournament.

Speaking ahead of the World Cup taking place from June 11 to July 19 in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada, Pique, who was part of the victorious 2010 Spanish team, acknowledged the 'big hype' surrounding soccer in the world's largest economy. He hopes this interest won't fade as it did after the 1994 World Cup.

Pique, who is launching the Kings League in the U.S., cited France's pool of talent as their strength. However, he acknowledged contenders like Argentina, Brazil, and Spain, emphasizing the importance of teamwork, form, health, and a bit of luck in tournament success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

