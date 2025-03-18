Delhi Court Rejects Medha Patkar's Plea to Introduce New Witness in Longstanding Defamation Case
A Delhi court dismissed activist Medha Patkar's plea to introduce a new witness in her 2000 defamation case against Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena. The court cited undue delay and insufficient justification, emphasizing that legal proceedings can't be prolonged unnecessarily.
In a significant development, a Delhi court on Tuesday dismissed a plea by activist Medha Patkar to call a new witness in her decades-long defamation case against Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena.
The case, stemming from a 2000 lawsuit over an allegedly defamatory advertisement published by Saxena's NGO, has seen several twists.
Presiding judge, Raghav Sharma, highlighted the excessive delay and lack of initial disclosure of the witness' role, deeming the request an undue tactic to prolong the proceedings.
