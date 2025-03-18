Naxalites Surrender, Citing Ideological Disillusionment

In a significant development, three Naxalites, two marked with a collective reward of Rs 4 lakh, voluntarily surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Tuesday, authorities confirmed.

Among them, Madkam Erra Babu, aged 26, and Madkam Hadma, 41, held prominent positions within the outlawed Maoist organization. Babu was serving as the president of the CNM linked with the Kanchal Revolutionary People's Committee, while Hadma was leading the Dandakaranya Adivasi Kisan Majdoor Sangathan, according to police sources.

The trio cited their disillusionment with the 'inhuman and hollow' Maoist ideology as their reason for abandoning the group. The state's Naxalism elimination policy, alongside the 'Niyad Nellanar' rehabilitation drive, has been praised by the surrendered cadres. Under the government's surrender and rehabilitation scheme, they are now set to receive various benefits.

(With inputs from agencies.)