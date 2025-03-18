Supreme Court Penalizes UP Corporation for Unauthorized Construction in Taj Trapezium Zone

The Supreme Court imposed a Rs 5 lakh penalty on the Uttar Pradesh State Bridge Corporation Ltd on Tuesday for unauthorized flyover construction in the Taj Trapezium Zone. Justices Abhay Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan expressed astonishment at the state entity's decision to proceed without the court's prior consent.

Environmental concerns were raised due to the intended felling and relocation of nearly 198 trees in this ecologically sensitive area, crucial for the protection of the Taj Mahal. During the proceedings, the court instructed the corporation to deposit the fine with the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute before any consideration for tree felling.

Additionally, a prior tree census by the Forest Research Institute was mandated to ensure compliance with the UP Protection of Trees Act, 1976. The court underlined that industrial expansion in the zone would require vigilant enforcement of existing legal protections.

(With inputs from agencies.)