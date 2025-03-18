Nagpur on Edge: Police Undertake Route March to Quell Unrest

Police in central Nagpur have initiated a route march through riot-hit areas to restore calm and assure citizens of their safety, following violent clashes earlier this week. The march, led by Police Commissioner Ravinder Singal, covered several key locations that witnessed unrest on Monday night.

Commissioner Singal stated that the purpose of the march was to dominate the affected areas and investigate the potential conspiracy aspects related to the violence. He confirmed that social media usage for spreading rumors is also under scrutiny as part of the investigation.

While a curfew remains in force, its relaxation will depend on the evolving situation. The violence, triggered by rumors of a religious text being desecrated, resulted in 34 police officers being injured and over 50 arrests. Authorities are vigilant to prevent further escalation of tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)