Nagpur on Edge: Police Undertake Route March to Quell Unrest

In response to recent riots in central Nagpur, police conducted a route march led by Commissioner Ravinder Singal. The march aimed to instil safety and investigate potential conspiracy behind the violence. Curfew remains in the area following unrest sparked by rumors of religious desecration, with 34 officers injured and over 50 arrests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 18-03-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 20:10 IST
Police in central Nagpur have initiated a route march through riot-hit areas to restore calm and assure citizens of their safety, following violent clashes earlier this week. The march, led by Police Commissioner Ravinder Singal, covered several key locations that witnessed unrest on Monday night.

Commissioner Singal stated that the purpose of the march was to dominate the affected areas and investigate the potential conspiracy aspects related to the violence. He confirmed that social media usage for spreading rumors is also under scrutiny as part of the investigation.

While a curfew remains in force, its relaxation will depend on the evolving situation. The violence, triggered by rumors of a religious text being desecrated, resulted in 34 police officers being injured and over 50 arrests. Authorities are vigilant to prevent further escalation of tensions.

