Odisha Crime Rate Debate Sparks Legislative Walkout

Amidst protests from the opposition BJD and Congress regarding the law enforcement scenario, Odisha's BJP government announced plans to significantly bolster police resources. Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan stated that despite allegations, the government is addressing the issue and promised drastic reductions in crime over the next five years.

During a spirited assembly session, Harichandan acknowledged recent crimes against women but asserted that the police acted swiftly, citing quick arrests in six Holi murder cases. He represented Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, emphasizing increased police recruitment to remedy low conviction rates inherited from previous administrations.

The discussions, highlighting 54 gang rapes in eight months, faced contention from Congress MLA Ashok Das, who criticized the government's sluggish response. Despite the heated debate, the Speaker ruled against the adjournment motion, leading to a walkout by BJD and Congress lawmakers demanding a House Committee probe into crimes against women.

(With inputs from agencies.)