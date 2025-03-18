Left Menu

Tragic Deceit: Father's Heinous Crime Unveiled

A father, Gyan Singh, in the Loni Border area, allegedly raped and strangled his seven-year-old daughter, later attempting to shift the blame onto a neighbor, Shanti Devi. Police investigations revealed the truth following a post-mortem, leading to Singh's arrest. He confessed to both the crime and the false accusation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 18-03-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 20:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a harrowing case from the Loni Border area, police have arrested a man for the alleged rape and murder of his own daughter, while also unravelling an attempt to falsely implicate a neighbor. The shocking incident has left the community reeling.

Assistant Police Commissioner Ajay Kumar Singh revealed that Gyan Singh initially constructed a narrative blaming their neighbor, Shanti Devi, for his daughter's death. He claimed that a meal prepared by her was lethal. However, a post-mortem report exposed the grim reality of sexual assault and intentional strangulation.

Under scrutiny, Singh confessed to the heinous acts, admitting motivations of 'sexual excitement.' The police had arrested Shanti Devi, following Singh's complaint, but have now rectified the situation upon discovering the truth. The disturbing sequence of events serves as a grim reminder of the lengths to which some may go to conceal their crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

