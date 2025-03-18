Left Menu

AI-Driven Crime Surges: Europol's Dire Warning for Europe

Europol has issued a stark warning that artificial intelligence is intensifying organized crime across the European Union, posing a threat to society's foundation. The agency's latest report highlights the rise in cybercrime, facilitated by AI, with state-sponsored and ideologically motivated hackers involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thehague | Updated: 18-03-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 20:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Union's crime-fighting body, Europol, warned on Tuesday that artificial intelligence is significantly boosting organized crime, threatening the societal fabric across its 27 member countries. AI's integration with state-sponsored destabilization efforts is exacerbating the situation.

This warning accompanied the release of Europol's latest four-yearly assessment on organized crime, which relies on police data and will inform the EU's future law enforcement policy. Europol's Executive Director, Catherine De Bolle, highlighted the evolution of cybercrime into a 'digital arms race' targeting governments, businesses, and citizens.

The report underscores offenses from drug trafficking to cyber-attacks, emphasizing AI's role in creating challenges such as realistic synthetic media that facilitate crimes like fraud, extortion, and identity theft. The growing use of AI in cyber-attacks highlights the urgency for Europe to bolster its security measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

