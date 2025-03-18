Manipur Communities Forge Peace After Clashes
In Manipur’s Churachandpur district, Hmar and Zomi communities resolved recent clashes through a monetary settlement and agreed to pay for the victim’s medical treatment. This resolution came after a curfew was imposed. Both communities have now lifted shutdowns, restoring normality and committing to future peaceful coexistence.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal/Churachandpur | Updated: 18-03-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 21:15 IST
- Country:
- India
In Churachandpur district of Manipur, tensions eased as the Hmar and Zomi communities lifted shutdowns following a recent clash. The conflict, which resulted in a curfew, was settled through a monetary agreement covering medical expenses for the injured Richard Hmar.
General Secretary Richard Hmar of the Hmar Inpui was attacked, leading to unrest. Both tribal apex bodies pledged to collaborate for peace and the district witnessed no further violence.
The communities negotiated a settlement and urged the district's residents to return to normal life, emphasizing peace and security in future interactions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hmar
- Zomi
- Churachandpur
- Manipur
- clashes
- resolution
- curfew
- community
- peace
- settlement
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi High Court Fast-Tracks Resolution on CLAT 2025 Exam Petitions
Supreme Court Suggests High Court for Demolition Grievance Resolution
Jammu & Kashmir's Resolution on Special Status Holds Strong
Campus Clashes: Strikes and Unrest Rock West Bengal Universities
Maharashtra CPI(M) State Conference: Resolutions Against Privatization, Communalism