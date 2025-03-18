Manipur Communities Forge Peace After Clashes

In Churachandpur district of Manipur, tensions eased as the Hmar and Zomi communities lifted shutdowns following a recent clash. The conflict, which resulted in a curfew, was settled through a monetary agreement covering medical expenses for the injured Richard Hmar.

General Secretary Richard Hmar of the Hmar Inpui was attacked, leading to unrest. Both tribal apex bodies pledged to collaborate for peace and the district witnessed no further violence.

The communities negotiated a settlement and urged the district's residents to return to normal life, emphasizing peace and security in future interactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)