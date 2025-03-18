Assam's Firm Stand on Illegal Infiltration: 15 Bangladeshi Nationals Deported

Assam has intensified its crackdown on illegal infiltration with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirming the deportation of 15 Bangladeshi nationals on Tuesday.

Following the interception of two individuals by the Sribhumi police, Sarma emphasized the continued vigilance along the Indo-Bangladesh border, which stretches over 267.5 kilometers.

An initiative led by the Assam police and BSF aims to prevent entries from Bangladesh following last year's political unrest, with Integrated Check Posts facilitating legal crossings.

