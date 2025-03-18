Trump's Impeachment Call Against Judge Ignites Judicial-Executive Clash

In a significant escalation of tensions between the executive branch and the judiciary, President Donald Trump has called for the impeachment of a federal judge who challenged his deportation plans. Trump labeled the judge, US District Judge James E. Boasberg, as an unelected 'troublemaker' on his social media platform, Truth Social, following a ruling that halted deportation flights under an old wartime law.

The president's comments come as his broader agenda faces pushback from the courts, prompting concerns over judicial independence. Marin Levy, a law professor at Duke University, described the call as a 'direct threat' to the judiciary's constitutional role. Despite the strong words, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has stated she has not heard discussions about impeaching judges from the president.

Historically, the impeachment of judges is a rare occurrence, with only 15 judges impeached in US history. However, Trump's recent activity on social media aligns him with allies like Elon Musk, who have similarly criticized judicial figures. The House of Representatives does have the authority to impeach judges with a majority vote, but removing a judge requires a two-thirds majority in the Senate.

(With inputs from agencies.)