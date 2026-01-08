Brazil's Lula vetoes bill cutting former president Bolsonaro's sentence
Reuters | Updated: 08-01-2026 20:27 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 20:27 IST
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva vetoed on Thursday a bill passed by Congress cutting former President Jair Bolsonaro's 27-year prison sentence for plotting a coup.
The bill approved by lawmakers in December could cut the former president's prison term to just over two years. Congress can still override Lula's veto.
