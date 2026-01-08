Brazil's Lula vetoes bill cutting former president Bolsonaro's sentence

‌Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula ⁠da Silva vetoed on Thursday a bill ​passed by Congress cutting ‍former President Jair Bolsonaro's 27-year prison ⁠sentence ‌for ⁠plotting a coup.

The bill ‍approved by lawmakers ​in December could ⁠cut the former president's ⁠prison term to just over ⁠two years. Congress can still ⁠override ‌Lula's veto.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)