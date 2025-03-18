Left Menu

Judicial Inquiry Launched into Kulgam Tragedy

The Jammu and Kashmir government announced a judicial probe into the deaths of two individuals from Kulgam, whose bodies were recently recovered. Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, along with Minister Sakina Itoo and advisor Nasir Aslam Wani, visited the bereaved family, promising support and expressing condolences.

In response to the tragic deaths of two individuals from Kulgam district, the Jammu and Kashmir government has initiated a judicial inquiry. The bodies were found after the two went missing last month. Despite their recovery, another person remains missing, raising further concerns.

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, along with Minister Sakina Itoo and the Chief Minister's advisor Nasir Aslam Wani, visited the family of the deceased. Their visit, commissioned by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, was aimed at offering condolences and assessing the needs of the grieving family.

Choudhary stressed that the visit was apolitical and purely for empathetic engagement. He announced the government's intent to thoroughly investigate the matter while providing necessary support to the affected family members, including employment for three women as helpers.

