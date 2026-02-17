Omar Abdullah Rallies J&K for Seamless Ramzan Services

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah led a meeting on Tuesday to review preparations for the upcoming Ramzan fasting month.

His emphasis was on ensuring seamless public-service delivery and making proper arrangements at key places of worship, as communicated through a statement on the official X handle of the Chief Minister's Office.

Abdullah instructed all relevant departments to focus on maintaining sanitation, ensuring uninterrupted power and water supply, providing essential commodities, regulating markets, healthcare readiness, and enhancing security measures to guarantee a peaceful and comfortable experience for the populace of the Union Territory.

