UIDAI Partners with Sarvam AI to Revolutionize Aadhaar Services Using AI-Powered Voice Interactions and Real-Time Fraud Detection

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has entered into a significant partnership with Bengaluru-based Sarvam AI, a leading indigenous full-stack Generative AI (GenAI) company, to enhance Aadhaar services using cutting-edge artificial intelligence technology. This collaboration marks a transformative step in improving user experience, enhancing security, and ensuring real-time fraud detection across the Aadhaar ecosystem.

AI-Powered Voice-Based User Interactions for Seamless Experience

Effective from March 18, 2025, the agreement will see Sarvam AI deploy an advanced AI-powered voice-based interaction system for resident-centric services. The AI system will assist Aadhaar number holders with various aspects of the enrollment and update process, offering real-time feedback and ensuring smooth service delivery. A key focus of this system is to collect immediate responses from users regarding their Aadhaar-related experiences, including feedback on potential overcharging by enrollment centers.

By leveraging the power of Generative AI, the new system will enable Aadhaar users to engage in natural, intuitive voice interactions, making the process more user-friendly. The AI solution will be capable of understanding user queries, processing responses efficiently, and offering assistance in real-time, thereby reducing delays and improving overall accessibility.

Real-Time Fraud Detection to Strengthen Security Measures

Security remains a top priority for UIDAI, and this partnership aims to bolster Aadhaar’s authentication mechanisms through real-time fraud alerts. The AI system deployed by Sarvam AI will continuously monitor authentication requests and identify any suspicious activities, alerting Aadhaar number holders in real-time if any anomalies are detected.

This proactive fraud detection feature will provide additional security to users, reducing the risk of unauthorized transactions or fraudulent access to Aadhaar-linked services. By leveraging AI-driven insights, UIDAI will be able to take timely action against potential threats, ensuring that Aadhaar remains a robust and secure identification system.

Multilingual AI Support for Wider Accessibility

Recognizing India’s vast linguistic diversity, UIDAI and Sarvam AI have ensured that the AI-powered interaction system will support voice interactions and fraud detection in ten major Indian languages at launch. These include:

Hindi

English

Telugu

Tamil

Marathi

Gujarati

Kannada

Odia

Punjabi

Malayalam

UIDAI has further confirmed that additional regional languages will be integrated in the coming months, ensuring that users from all parts of India can access services in their preferred language. This multilingual capability is expected to significantly improve user engagement and make Aadhaar services more inclusive.

Commitment to User-Centric Innovation

UIDAI has always prioritized the needs and convenience of Aadhaar number holders, continuously upgrading its technology to enhance service delivery. The latest collaboration with Sarvam AI aligns with UIDAI’s broader vision of leveraging AI to improve public services while maintaining data security and privacy.

As part of the agreement, Sarvam AI has developed a custom Generative AI stack, which is hosted on-premise within an air-gapped UIDAI infrastructure. This means that no user data will leave UIDAI’s secure environment at any point, ensuring compliance with India’s data sovereignty and security protocols.

The agreement is initially valid for one year, with an option to extend it for an additional year based on performance and effectiveness. UIDAI’s proactive approach to integrating AI demonstrates its commitment to adopting next-generation technologies to enhance Aadhaar’s reliability and usability.

Industry Collaboration and Volunteer-Driven Innovation

The development of this AI-powered solution was made possible through UIDAI’s volunteer policy, which fosters collaborations between the government and industry leaders. Volunteers from Sarvam AI worked closely with UIDAI’s Technology Centre in Bengaluru, ensuring that the AI model was tailored specifically to meet UIDAI’s requirements. The solution was developed and deployed under UIDAI’s guidance, with full ownership retained by UIDAI.

Commenting on the collaboration, Bhuvnesh Kumar, CEO of UIDAI, said:

“UIDAI is a people-centric organization. GenAI is the next technological evolution in UIDAI's journey as a technology pioneer. This partnership underscores our commitment to innovation and improving the ease of living for Aadhaar number holders.”

Expressing enthusiasm for the collaboration, Vivek Raghavan, Co-Founder of Sarvam AI, stated:

“We are privileged to collaborate with UIDAI. This engagement exemplifies the immense potential of AI to drive public good. By leveraging AI for real-time feedback and fraud detection, we aim to make Aadhaar services more accessible, secure, and efficient.”

Future Roadmap: Expanding AI Capabilities for Aadhaar Services

Looking ahead, UIDAI plans to further enhance its AI-driven services by incorporating advanced natural language processing (NLP) features, predictive analytics, and deep learning models to offer even greater personalization and fraud prevention mechanisms. With continued advancements in AI and cybersecurity, UIDAI is poised to set new benchmarks for digital identity verification and service delivery in India.

As the UIDAI-Sarvam AI partnership unfolds, the integration of AI into Aadhaar services is expected to empower millions of users by offering them a more seamless, secure, and efficient experience. This initiative reaffirms UIDAI’s commitment to staying at the forefront of technology-driven governance while upholding the highest standards of security and user convenience.