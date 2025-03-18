Lok Sabha Secretariat and MEITY Join Forces to Develop ‘Sansad Bhashini’ AI Initiative for Enhanced Parliamentary Functioning

In a significant move towards leveraging artificial intelligence for parliamentary operations, the Lok Sabha Secretariat and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the development of the ‘Sansad Bhashini’ initiative. The agreement was formalized in the presence of Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla and Union Minister for MEITY, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw. This groundbreaking initiative is aimed at enhancing multilingual accessibility and streamlining parliamentary processes through innovative AI-driven solutions.

The ‘Sansad Bhashini’ initiative is envisioned to provide a robust, in-house AI system designed to support multilingual parliamentary communication, documentation, and real-time translation capabilities. The MoU will facilitate the collaborative development of AI-powered tools and products that integrate parliamentary data with advanced technological expertise. While the Lok Sabha Secretariat will provide the corpus of parliamentary data, MEITY’s Bhashini project will contribute translation capabilities and AI-driven linguistic tools.

Strategic Goals of Sansad Bhashini

The primary objective of ‘Sansad Bhashini’ is to enhance the efficiency of legislative functions and improve accessibility for citizens, parliamentarians, and officials. With India’s diverse linguistic landscape, this initiative will ensure that parliamentary debates, documents, and proceedings are easily accessible in multiple regional languages. The collaboration is expected to revolutionize the way legislative information is processed, stored, and disseminated.

Key AI-Driven Initiatives Under Sansad Bhashini

1. AI-Based Translation for Parliamentary Documents

One of the most crucial aspects of ‘Sansad Bhashini’ is the development of an AI-based translation system that will facilitate:

Seamless translation of legacy debate documents, agenda files, committee meetings, and other parliamentary content into various regional languages.

Improved linguistic diversity and accessibility for citizens, allowing them to engage with parliamentary proceedings in their preferred languages.

Enhanced documentation capabilities, ensuring that records are accurately maintained for future references.

2. AI-Powered Chatbot for Parliament Website

To assist members of Parliament (MPs) and officials, an AI-powered chatbot will be integrated into the Parliament’s official website. The chatbot will:

Provide instant access to procedural rules, legislative documents, and other crucial parliamentary information.

Offer quick, accurate responses, reducing time spent searching for essential rules and practices.

Continuously improve through machine learning, refining its efficiency based on user interactions.

3. Speech-to-Text Conversion and Live Interpretation

A revolutionary speech-to-text system will be implemented to:

Convert spoken debates into written transcripts in real-time.

Support multiple Indian languages, ensuring that speeches are recorded, archived, and easily accessible.

Enhance accuracy through features like background noise reduction, customizable vocabulary, and efficient documentation tools.

4. Speech-to-Speech Conversion with Real-Time Transcription

To facilitate real-time communication and understanding, ‘Sansad Bhashini’ will introduce:

Instant speech conversion and translation, ensuring that discussions and debates are available in various regional languages.

Automatic summarization of lengthy parliamentary discussions, enabling quicker decision-making and improved record-keeping.

AI-powered voice modulation to maintain clarity and accuracy in translations.

Transforming Parliamentary Governance Through AI

During the MoU signing ceremony, Union Minister for MEITY, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, highlighted the transformative potential of ‘Sansad Bhashini’ in modernizing parliamentary processes. He emphasized that the initiative aligns with the government’s vision of digital governance and will serve as a model for technology-driven legislative efficiency.

Shri Vaishnaw expressed confidence that this AI-powered platform would significantly enhance multilingual accessibility, streamline legislative documentation, and reinforce India’s position as a leader in AI-driven governance solutions. He extended gratitude to Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla for his leadership in fostering innovation within India’s legislative framework.

Significance of the MoU Signing

The MoU was formally signed by Shri Gaurav Goyal, Joint Secretary, Lok Sabha Secretariat, on behalf of the Lok Sabha Secretariat. The event was also attended by Shri Utpal Kumar Singh, Secretary-General of the Lok Sabha, and other senior officials. The collaboration marks a significant step towards the digitization and modernization of parliamentary functions, ensuring a more efficient and accessible legislative system.

Future Roadmap

With the successful integration of AI-based solutions under the ‘Sansad Bhashini’ initiative, the Lok Sabha Secretariat and MEITY aim to:

Expand AI capabilities to include real-time sentiment analysis of parliamentary debates.

Implement advanced data analytics for policy insights and legislative decision-making.

Develop AI-powered research tools for MPs to access critical information swiftly.

By embracing cutting-edge AI technology, ‘Sansad Bhashini’ is poised to set a new benchmark in legislative operations, making governance more inclusive, efficient, and transparent. As India moves towards a digitally empowered future, this initiative will play a pivotal role in strengthening parliamentary democracy and bridging linguistic barriers in governance.

With a shared vision of leveraging AI for the public good, the Lok Sabha Secretariat and MEITY’s collaboration through ‘Sansad Bhashini’ will revolutionize how legislative information is accessed and utilized, paving the way for a smarter and more connected parliamentary ecosystem.