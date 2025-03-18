Houthis Threaten Expanded Strikes on Israel Amid Gaza Conflict

Yemen's Houthi movement has declared intentions to escalate its attacks on Israel if aggression towards Gaza does not cease. This announcement came after the group launched a ballistic missile at an Israeli air base, a move that the Israeli military countered by intercepting a missile from Yemen.

The Houthis, who are aligned with Iran, have launched drones and missiles in what they describe as support for Palestinians in Gaza. This declaration comes as Israel resumed airstrikes on Gaza, resulting in over 400 Palestinian deaths, according to health officials. The airstrikes followed the breakdown of ceasefire negotiations.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea, in a televised address, stated that Yemen and its allies would not remain passive observers amid what they term as massacres in Gaza. This signals a potential escalation in regional hostilities as the Houthis continue to show their support for Palestinians.

(With inputs from agencies.)