Chilling Crime: Love Triangle Ends in Gruesome Murder

A gruesome crime unfolded in Indira Nagar when Saurabh Rajput, a 29-year-old merchant navy employee, was reportedly stabbed to death by his wife, Muskan, and her lover, Sahil. The incident came to light after Saurabh went missing on March 4.

Following an investigation led by Additional Superintendent of Police Ayush Vikram Singh, both Muskan and Sahil were detained and confessed to the murder. They had dismembered the body, sealed it in a drum filled with cement, and attempted to cover their tracks.

The case sparked after misleading messages were sent from Saurabh's phone by Muskan, attempting to divert suspicions. The couple, who lived separately due to family disputes, were arrested and now face legal actions as the body undergoes post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)