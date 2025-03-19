Convictions in Tragic San Antonio Migrant Smuggling Case

In a landmark verdict, a federal jury in San Antonio, Texas, has convicted two Mexican nationals for their roles in a harrowing smuggling tragedy that resulted in the deaths of 53 migrants last June. The migrants were trapped in a tractor-trailer abandoned on the outskirts of San Antonio.

The vehicle's air conditioning had malfunctioned on the sweltering day, pushing temperatures to a scorching 103 Fahrenheit (39.4 Celsius). Forty-eight migrants were found dead at the scene, including six children and a pregnant woman, while five more succumbed to their injuries in hospital.

The convicted individuals, Felipe Orduna-Torres and Armando Gonzalez-Ortega, now face life sentences. The Justice Department emphasizes this verdict in its continued fight against cartels and transnational criminal networks. Meanwhile, further investigations have led to extradition and the capture of other key figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)