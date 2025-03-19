Chaos Erupts in Madhya Pradesh Village Leading to Transfers
In the aftermath of a mob attack in Madhya Pradesh's Mauganj district that led to the death of ASI Ramcharan Gautam, the government has transferred over the district's collector and superintendent of police. The upheaval stemmed from a tribal dispute, resulting in police intervention and subsequent senior administrative changes.
In Madhya Pradesh's Mauganj district, a mob attack has prompted significant administrative changes, with the state government transferring the district's collector and superintendent of police.
The attack last week saw tribals abduct and kill a man before clashing violently with police, leading to the death of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Ramcharan Gautam. The violence unfolded in Gadra village, where tensions between the Kol tribe and other villagers over the death of a tribal man had been escalating.
The police intervention, led by Shahpur Police Station House Officer Sandeep Bhartiya, faced severe resistance, forcing authorities to resort to firing warning shots to control the mob and ensure safety.
