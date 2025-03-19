Chaos Erupts in Madhya Pradesh Village Leading to Transfers

In Madhya Pradesh's Mauganj district, a mob attack has prompted significant administrative changes, with the state government transferring the district's collector and superintendent of police.

The attack last week saw tribals abduct and kill a man before clashing violently with police, leading to the death of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Ramcharan Gautam. The violence unfolded in Gadra village, where tensions between the Kol tribe and other villagers over the death of a tribal man had been escalating.

The police intervention, led by Shahpur Police Station House Officer Sandeep Bhartiya, faced severe resistance, forcing authorities to resort to firing warning shots to control the mob and ensure safety.

