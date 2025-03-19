Left Menu

Curfew Persisting in Nagpur Post Violent Unrest

Nagpur's law and order is stable but curfew remains in place in sensitive areas following Monday's violence. Over 2,000 armed police are deployed. The riot began in Chitnis Park over rumors of a holy book burning. Thirty-four officers were injured, and 50 arrests have been made.

The tense situation in Nagpur has stabilized, although a curfew continues in many sensitive areas following the violent unrest that erupted on Monday night. According to senior officials, the law and order situation is under control, and ongoing reviews are being conducted.

Police Commissioner Ravinder Kumar Singal announced on Wednesday that a comprehensive review of the situation is scheduled for the afternoon. In response to the violence, more than 2,000 armed police have been deployed. He added that both the Quick Response Team (QRT) and Riot Control Police (RCP), led by a Deputy Commissioner of Police, are actively patrolling the affected locales.

The outbreak of violence traces back to central Nagpur's Chitnis Park in the Mahal area, where stones were thrown at the police amid circulating rumors that a community's holy book was burned during a protest demanding the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb. Thirty-four police personnel faced injuries, and around 50 individuals have been detained in connection with the disorder.

(With inputs from agencies.)

