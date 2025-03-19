Ukraine Defenders Neutralize Russian Drone Blitz

In a significant military engagement on Wednesday, Ukraine's air defense units successfully intercepted 72 out of 145 drones launched by Russia overnight, according to a statement from the air force.

The operation highlights Ukraine's strategic use of electronic warfare, as 56 drones were redirected, showcasing the country's defensive capabilities.

This latest development is part of the ongoing military tension in the region, emphasizing the evolving nature of modern warfare and electronic countermeasures.

(With inputs from agencies.)