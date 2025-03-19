Lawmakers Urge Restoration of Program Tracking Abducted Ukrainian Children

Democratic lawmakers are urging President Trump's administration to reinstate a program aimed at tracking thousands of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia. The program, previously managed by Yale University's Humanitarian Research Lab, was terminated amid widespread cuts, raising concerns over the loss of critical data and evidence pertaining to war crimes.

The decision to terminate the initiative has impacted researchers' access to satellite imagery and other essential information about the 30,000 children affected. Democratic lawmakers, led by Ohio Representative Greg Landsman, have formally requested sanctions against Russian and Belarusian officials responsible for the abductions in an open letter shared widely among media outlets.

The move comes as the U.S. government grapples with accusations of undermining efforts to protect vulnerable children from conflict zones. Meanwhile, international bodies continue to call for accountability, with the International Criminal Court already issuing warrants for key figures involved in the abductions.

