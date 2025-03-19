Call for Regulatory Licensing to Combat Fake News

A parliamentary debate has spotlighted the pressing issue of digital news regulation. A BJP MP is calling for the central government to set up a regulatory authority that would grant licenses to news portals and digital channels. This move aims to curb the proliferation of misleading narratives and personal attacks that have become prevalent in the digital sphere.

During the Lok Sabha session, MP Dilip Saikia from Assam's Darrang-Udalguri constituency voiced concerns over the unrestrained activities of online platforms. 'There are numerous channels spreading false narratives,' Saikia stated. He also highlighted that these actions could have devastating effects, noting that some individuals were driven to extreme actions like suicide.

Saikia's proposal emphasizes the need for intervention in digital media, insisting that a licensing authority would be instrumental in curbing harmful content. This could potentially bring accountability and responsibility to a largely unregulated digital news landscape, protecting individuals from unwarranted personal attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)