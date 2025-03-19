Corruption Clouds Surround Delhi's PWD CCTV Project

The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) of Delhi has lodged an FIR against former PWD minister Satyendar Jain, following claims of corruption linked to a Rs 571-crore CCTV project, a senior AAP leader revealed on Wednesday.

The FIR received prior approval under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, informed Joint Police Commissioner (ACB) Madhur Verma. Jain is accused of waiving liquidated damages worth Rs 16 crore, initially imposed on Bharat Electronics Limited for delays in the project, after allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 7 crore.

Verma mentioned multiple complaints alleging inadequate project execution, with numerous CCTV cameras found to be non-operational during the handover phase.

(With inputs from agencies.)