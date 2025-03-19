Left Menu

Corruption Clouds Surround Delhi's PWD CCTV Project

The Delhi Anti-Corruption Branch has filed a case against former PWD minister Satyendar Jain over allegations of corruption in a Rs 571-crore CCTV project. Jain is accused of waiving Rs 16 crore in fines for Bharat Electronics Limited after allegedly accepting a Rs 7 crore bribe.

New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2025 14:36 IST
The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) of Delhi has lodged an FIR against former PWD minister Satyendar Jain, following claims of corruption linked to a Rs 571-crore CCTV project, a senior AAP leader revealed on Wednesday.

The FIR received prior approval under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, informed Joint Police Commissioner (ACB) Madhur Verma. Jain is accused of waiving liquidated damages worth Rs 16 crore, initially imposed on Bharat Electronics Limited for delays in the project, after allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 7 crore.

Verma mentioned multiple complaints alleging inadequate project execution, with numerous CCTV cameras found to be non-operational during the handover phase.

