RSS Condemns Nagpur Violence, Dismisses Aurangzeb Relevance
Sunil Ambekar, RSS's Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh, condemns violence in Nagpur and dismisses Aurangzeb's relevance. Addressing the upcoming national meet, he emphasizes societal well-being over violence. Police report several injuries and arrests linked to unrest sparked by calls to relocate Aurangzeb's tomb.
- Country:
- India
In the aftermath of violence in Nagpur, RSS leader Sunil Ambekar has condemned the unrest, labeling it harmful to societal well-being. Speaking at a press conference on the RSS's upcoming meet, Ambekar denounced the need for violence in any form.
Ambekar also dismissed the relevance of 17th-century Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in contemporary discussions, in reference to calls for the relocation of his tomb. He assured that such historical figures hold no importance today.
The violence erupted from rumors that a community's holy book was desecrated, leading to stone pelting and confrontations with police. Authorities reported injuries among officers and confirmed the arrest of around 50 individuals connected to the incidents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- RSS
- Nagpur
- violence
- Sunil Ambekar
- Aurangzeb
- press meet
- Pratinidhi Sabha
- stone pelting
- police
- arrests
ALSO READ
Controversy Surrounds MLA Abu Asim Azmi's Aurangzeb Remarks
Samajwadi Party Criticizes Deputy CM's Remarks on Aurangzeb
Controversy Erupts Over SP MLA Abu Azmi's 'Aurangzeb' Remarks
Maharashtra Assembly Uproar: Azmi's Eulogy of Aurangzeb Sparks Suspension Calls
Controversy Erupts Over Abu Azmi's Remarks on Mughal Ruler Aurangzeb