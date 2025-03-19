RSS Condemns Nagpur Violence, Dismisses Aurangzeb Relevance

In the aftermath of violence in Nagpur, RSS leader Sunil Ambekar has condemned the unrest, labeling it harmful to societal well-being. Speaking at a press conference on the RSS's upcoming meet, Ambekar denounced the need for violence in any form.

Ambekar also dismissed the relevance of 17th-century Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in contemporary discussions, in reference to calls for the relocation of his tomb. He assured that such historical figures hold no importance today.

The violence erupted from rumors that a community's holy book was desecrated, leading to stone pelting and confrontations with police. Authorities reported injuries among officers and confirmed the arrest of around 50 individuals connected to the incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)