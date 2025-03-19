Germany's €3 Billion Military Aid Breakthrough for Ukraine

Germany's outgoing government has pledged an additional 3 billion euros in military aid to Ukraine, marking a significant fiscal breakthrough. The decision follows a fiscal reform passed by lawmakers, easing borrowing rules for increased military expenditure.

As uncertainty looms over U.S. security commitments under President Donald Trump, European nations face growing pressure to demonstrate their support for Ukraine amidst its ongoing conflict with Russia. Finance Minister Joerg Kukies informed parliament's budget committee that conditions for the extra funds have been satisfied.

The budget committee is expected to approve the funds, contingent on the Bundesrat's passing of constitutional reform. Meanwhile, EU leaders will discuss support for Ukraine during their upcoming meetings. The financial commitment promises to bolster military spending as part of efforts to enhance security and economic vitality in Europe.

