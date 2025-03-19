RSS Leader Denounces Violence and Rejects Historical Relevance of Aurangzeb

Addressing the recent unrest in Nagpur, RSS's Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh, Sunil Ambekar, strongly condemned the violence, emphasizing its harmful impact on societal health.

Speaking at a press conference before the RSS's national meeting, Ambekar dismissed the relevance of 17th-century Emperor Aurangzeb, affirming no need for current discussions surrounding him.

Violence erupted after demands to remove Aurangzeb's tomb led to clashes, resulting in injuries to 12 police officers and multiple arrests. Ambekar believes police are investigating diligently to understand the events surrounding the incident.

