RSS Leader Denounces Violence and Rejects Historical Relevance of Aurangzeb
RSS leader Sunil Ambekar condemned the recent violence in Nagpur, highlighting its detrimental impact on society. He reiterated the irrelevance of 17th-century Emperor Aurangzeb today. This came in a press meet ahead of the RSS's national assembly. The unrest involved clashes over the demand to relocate Aurangzeb's tomb.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-03-2025 16:33 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 16:33 IST
- Country:
- India
Addressing the recent unrest in Nagpur, RSS's Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh, Sunil Ambekar, strongly condemned the violence, emphasizing its harmful impact on societal health.
Speaking at a press conference before the RSS's national meeting, Ambekar dismissed the relevance of 17th-century Emperor Aurangzeb, affirming no need for current discussions surrounding him.
Violence erupted after demands to remove Aurangzeb's tomb led to clashes, resulting in injuries to 12 police officers and multiple arrests. Ambekar believes police are investigating diligently to understand the events surrounding the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- RSS
- Nagpur
- violence
- Sunil Ambekar
- Aurangzeb
- press meet
- ABPS
- tomb
- police
- arrests
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Controversy Surrounds MLA Abu Asim Azmi's Aurangzeb Remarks
Samajwadi Party Criticizes Deputy CM's Remarks on Aurangzeb
Controversy Erupts Over SP MLA Abu Azmi's 'Aurangzeb' Remarks
Maharashtra Assembly Uproar: Azmi's Eulogy of Aurangzeb Sparks Suspension Calls
Controversy Erupts Over Abu Azmi's Remarks on Mughal Ruler Aurangzeb