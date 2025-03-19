Left Menu

RSS Leader Denounces Violence and Rejects Historical Relevance of Aurangzeb

RSS leader Sunil Ambekar condemned the recent violence in Nagpur, highlighting its detrimental impact on society. He reiterated the irrelevance of 17th-century Emperor Aurangzeb today. This came in a press meet ahead of the RSS's national assembly. The unrest involved clashes over the demand to relocate Aurangzeb's tomb.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-03-2025 16:33 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 16:33 IST
RSS Leader Denounces Violence and Rejects Historical Relevance of Aurangzeb
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Addressing the recent unrest in Nagpur, RSS's Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh, Sunil Ambekar, strongly condemned the violence, emphasizing its harmful impact on societal health.

Speaking at a press conference before the RSS's national meeting, Ambekar dismissed the relevance of 17th-century Emperor Aurangzeb, affirming no need for current discussions surrounding him.

Violence erupted after demands to remove Aurangzeb's tomb led to clashes, resulting in injuries to 12 police officers and multiple arrests. Ambekar believes police are investigating diligently to understand the events surrounding the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025