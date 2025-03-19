Maharashtra to Regulate Social Media Use Among Officials
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis announced guidelines for government officials on social media use, aiming to ensure disciplined conduct without personal glorification. The state plans to review and amend its conduct rules, possibly integrating AI, to manage social media engagement practically.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis declared that the state will soon implement guidelines to ensure government officials maintain discipline on social media. Speaking before the legislative council, Fadnavis underscored the importance of rules to govern their digital conduct.
Fadnavis emphasized that while officials should engage citizens via social media, indulging in self-praise is inappropriate. Referring to guidelines from other states and institutions, he asserted the necessity for clear policies to regulate officials' interactions on social platforms.
The upcoming Government Resolution will provide detailed instructions, with current conduct rules under review. AI may be used in the regulatory framework, with amendments expected within three months.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Governor Reviews Manipur's Law and Order with Top Officials
Myanmar's Military Leader Meets Top Russian Officials Amid Controversial Election Plans
Myanmar's Military Chief Min Aung Hlaing Meets with Russian Security Officials
CBI Busts Railway Exam Racket, Arrests 26 Officials
26 Railway Officials Arrested in Major Exam Leak Scandal