Maharashtra to Regulate Social Media Use Among Officials

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis declared that the state will soon implement guidelines to ensure government officials maintain discipline on social media. Speaking before the legislative council, Fadnavis underscored the importance of rules to govern their digital conduct.

Fadnavis emphasized that while officials should engage citizens via social media, indulging in self-praise is inappropriate. Referring to guidelines from other states and institutions, he asserted the necessity for clear policies to regulate officials' interactions on social platforms.

The upcoming Government Resolution will provide detailed instructions, with current conduct rules under review. AI may be used in the regulatory framework, with amendments expected within three months.

