Left Menu

Syria deal could remove main obstacle to Turkey-PKK peace, Turkish officials say

A deal ‌under which Kurdish forces abandoned long-held territory in Syria to the Syrian government could pave the way for Turkey to advance its stalled effort to end its decades-long conflict with the PKK, Turkish politicians and officials said on ⁠Monday. After days of fighting, the Syrian government and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) agreed on Sunday to bring Kurdish authorities under the control of Damascus.

Reuters | Updated: 19-01-2026 20:25 IST | Created: 19-01-2026 20:25 IST
Syria deal could remove main obstacle to Turkey-PKK peace, Turkish officials say

A deal ‌under which Kurdish forces abandoned long-held territory in Syria to the Syrian government could pave the way for Turkey to advance its stalled effort to end its decades-long conflict with the PKK, Turkish politicians and officials said on ⁠Monday.

After days of fighting, the Syrian government and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) agreed on Sunday to bring Kurdish authorities under the control of Damascus. By Monday, SDF fighters had pulled out of swathes of territory which were now under control of the Syrian military. Neighbour Turkey has long considered the SDF in Syria ​to be an offshoot of the banned PKK, or Kurdistan Workers Party, which decided in May last year to disarm, disband and end its decades-long ‍war against the Turkish state.

Turkish officials have long said that as long as the SDF controlled a swathe of territory across the border, it was difficult to end the war with the PKK. But now, with the SDF pulling out of two Syrian provinces, Turkish leaders see progress resuming. EFFORTS TO DERAIL PEACE THWARTED, ERDOGAN'S PARTY SAYS

Omer Celik, spokesman for President Tayyip ⁠Erdogan's ruling AK ‌Party, said Syrian government forces' recent ⁠advances had "thwarted" efforts by Kurdish groups to derail Turkey's peace process. Feti Yildiz, a deputy leader of the government-allied Turkish nationalist MHP party, said Sunday's agreement in Syria would have "a favourable impact".

"Things will become ‍easier," Yildiz told reporters in the Turkish parliament when asked how the Syrian deal affects the PKK process. "It had been standing like an obstacle, and for now it looks ​as though that obstacle has been removed." The PKK itself had yet to comment on the SDF's withdrawal as of Monday afternoon. Turkey's ⁠pro-Kurdish DEM Party, which has previously criticised the Syrian offensive against Kurdish forces, has also not yet reacted.

Turkish security sources, speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity, called the deal a historic turning ⁠point and said stability in Syria was vital to Ankara's goal of eradicating terrorism in Turkey, where the PKK has fought an insurgency since 1984 in which more than 40,000 people have been killed. Though the PKK symbolically burned weapons in July, the peace process has since shown little sign of ⁠progress: a months-long parliamentary commission has so far revealed no details on legal or reform measures.

Joshua Landis, director of the Center for Middle East Studies at ⁠the University of Oklahoma, said the ‌deal ended the Kurdish hope of retaining a large measure of autonomy and would benefit Turkey. "Erdogan is undoubtedly rejoicing at the news, which will greatly weaken the PKK and any lingering Kurdish aspiration for an independent Kurdistan. Syria will ⁠become stronger economically and militarily, and Turkey will profit from this," Landis said on X.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK plans overhaul of its antitrust regime to drive growth

UK plans overhaul of its antitrust regime to drive growth

Global
2
Massive 100-vehicle pileup in Michigan as snowstorm moves across country

Massive 100-vehicle pileup in Michigan as snowstorm moves across country

 United States
3
Ukraine's Zelenskiy announces new air defence system

Ukraine's Zelenskiy announces new air defence system

 Global
4
Christian leaders urge protection of worshippers' rights as protesters disrupt service in Minnesota

Christian leaders urge protection of worshippers' rights as protesters disru...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could close Africa’s deadly diagnosis gap for diabetes and sickle cell disease if deployed equitably

Generative AI’s biggest risk may be that no one can fully explain it

AI tools in education linked to rising technostress among teachers

Healthcare’s new gatekeeper is AI and the risks are just emerging

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026