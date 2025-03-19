Left Menu

Puducherry's Initiative: Free Safe Drinking Water in Affected Areas

Puducherry's government plans to supply 20 liters of safe drinking water to households in areas suffering from poor quality water. The initiative, starting April 14, addresses concerns of unsafe water leading to health issues. High TDS groundwater is blended with suitable sources to improve quality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puducherry | Updated: 19-03-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 17:20 IST
Puducherry's Initiative: Free Safe Drinking Water in Affected Areas
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Puducherry's PWD Minister, K Lakshminarayanan, announced a significant initiative to combat water quality issues on Wednesday. Starting from April 14, the territorial government will provide 20 liters of safe drinking water in cans, free of cost, to households in areas affected by poor water quality.

During a parliamentary session, Independent member G Nehru alias Kuppusamy highlighted the issue of inferior quality water, which has been linked to several health problems. Lakshminarayanan responded by explaining that the current drinking water supply relies heavily on groundwater sources. Due to excessive extraction, saline water has emerged as a problem. To address this, water with high Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) content is now being blended with safe levels from other borewells before distribution.

Moreover, Civil Supplies Minister P R N Thirumurugan assured the assembly that ration shops would be established in needed locations. Until then, a temporary system will provide free monthly rice deliveries directly to residents' doorsteps, supporting those without current access.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025