Ministry of Coal Concludes Phase 1 of Large-Scale Intervention Under Rashtriya Karmayogi

The Ministry of Coal (MoC) has successfully completed Phase 1 of the Large-Scale Intervention (LSI) under the prestigious Rashtriya Karmayogi Program. This initiative aims to instill a profound sense of Seva Bhav (spirit of service) among officials up to the Director level, reinforcing their commitment to public service, nation-building, and citizen-centric governance.

A Step Towards Excellence in Governance

The training program, which saw the participation of over 120 officials, was meticulously designed to be interactive, engaging, and insightful. Four dedicated training sessions were conducted to enhance the competencies of government officials and strengthen their dedication to ethical and effective governance.

The initiative was inaugurated by Shri B.P. Pati, Joint Secretary & Capacity Building Unit (CBU) Head, Ministry of Coal, who underscored the crucial role of public service in shaping India's future. During his address, he emphasized that “Public service is the foundation of a progressive nation. This initiative goes beyond skill enhancement—it is a reaffirmation of our responsibility to create meaningful change and positively impact citizens’ lives. Every official plays a crucial role in driving the country’s progress.”

Engaging and Interactive Learning Approach

The training sessions were held on February 27-28 and March 11-12, 2024, at the Civil Services Officers Institute in New Delhi. The program adopted an interactive and immersive format, ensuring deep engagement and active participation. The sessions provided valuable insights into policy formulation, effective service delivery, and strategies for fostering citizen-centric governance.

The officials gained a comprehensive understanding of how their roles align with national priorities and the evolving governance landscape. Special emphasis was placed on improving leadership skills, decision-making abilities, and administrative efficiency to enhance public service outcomes.

The training sessions were led by Master Trainers Shri Sudheer Babu Motana and Shri Ram Kumar, both Deputy Secretaries at the Ministry of Coal. The sessions were further facilitated by Shri Uzair Simnani, Program Coordinator at the Capacity Building Commission (CBC). Their expertise and guidance helped in making the sessions highly impactful and relevant to real-world administrative challenges.

Recognizing Dedication and Commitment

During the valedictory session, Shri Bijoy Samanta, Deputy Secretary, Ministry of Coal, applauded the participants for their active involvement and enthusiasm. He highlighted the program's success in instilling a stronger sense of responsibility toward good governance and public service.

He remarked that “The enthusiasm and dedication exhibited by our officials throughout this training reflect their commitment to professional growth and public welfare. The knowledge and perspectives gained through this initiative will undoubtedly enhance governance efficiency and effectiveness.”

Path Ahead: Commitment to Continued Capacity Building

With the successful conclusion of Phase 1, the Ministry of Coal remains resolute in its mission to advance this initiative. Future phases will focus on equipping officials with enhanced skills in leadership, ethics, digital governance, and policy implementation to ensure seamless service delivery and governance excellence.

The Rashtriya Karmayogi Program is a transformative initiative that aims to build a future-ready civil service dedicated to the nation’s progress. By reinforcing the principles of efficiency, transparency, and accountability, the Ministry of Coal is paving the way for a more robust and people-centric governance model.

As the program progresses, the Ministry is committed to expanding its reach and impact, ensuring that every official is empowered with the right tools, mindset, and values to serve the nation with integrity and efficiency.

The Ministry of Coal’s unwavering dedication to professional development and capacity building reflects its vision of fostering a governance ecosystem that is not only efficient but also deeply connected to the needs of the people it serves.