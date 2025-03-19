Inconclusive Talks: Farmers and Government Continue Dialogue on Crucial MSP Law

A fresh round of discussions between farmer representatives and the central government delegation ended inconclusively on Wednesday. The parties deliberated various demands, including the primary issue of a law guaranteeing minimum support prices (MSP) for crops.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan emphasized the ongoing nature of the dialogue, announcing a subsequent meeting scheduled for May 4. Talks were described as cordial and constructive, but Chouhan declined to address media inquiries post-meeting.

Farmer leaders underlined that implementing an MSP law poses no challenges and expressed concerns about potential US influence on Indian import duties. Punjab Finance Minister Cheema noted the need for comprehensive stakeholder consultations, affirming the commitment to farmers' welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)