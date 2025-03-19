Left Menu

Inconclusive Talks: Farmers and Government Continue Dialogue on Crucial MSP Law

A recent meeting between farmer leaders and a central delegation, concerning the demand for a minimum support price (MSP) guarantee law, ended without resolution. While the Union ministers emphasized the significance of farmers' interests, discussions will continue with the next meeting planned for May 4.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-03-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 18:43 IST
Inconclusive Talks: Farmers and Government Continue Dialogue on Crucial MSP Law
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fresh round of discussions between farmer representatives and the central government delegation ended inconclusively on Wednesday. The parties deliberated various demands, including the primary issue of a law guaranteeing minimum support prices (MSP) for crops.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan emphasized the ongoing nature of the dialogue, announcing a subsequent meeting scheduled for May 4. Talks were described as cordial and constructive, but Chouhan declined to address media inquiries post-meeting.

Farmer leaders underlined that implementing an MSP law poses no challenges and expressed concerns about potential US influence on Indian import duties. Punjab Finance Minister Cheema noted the need for comprehensive stakeholder consultations, affirming the commitment to farmers' welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025