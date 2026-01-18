Law and Order Crisis: Is Punjab Becoming a Gangster Haven?
Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria warns law and order is crucial for the state's development amid rising shootings and extortion pressures. Political parties criticize the AAP government for the situation, with BJP and other parties urging immediate action to restore public safety and tackle gangster activities in the state.
Punjab's law and order situation is under scrutiny as opposition parties criticize the administration for rampant shootings and extortion incidents. Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria highlighted the issue, asserting that maintaining law and order is essential for the state's progress.
Governor Kataria emphasized the increasing prevalence of violent crimes, stating that such incidents occur almost daily. He noted that despite discussions with the state government, there is a pressing need for heightened vigilance in maintaining public safety.
The opposition, including Congress, BJP, and Shiromani Akali Dal, has been vocal in their critique of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's governance, claiming a collapse in public safety. In a recent move, a BJP delegation met with Governor Kataria to express concerns and requested action from the state's DGP to address the alarming situation.
