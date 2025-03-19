Left Menu

14-Year-Old Arrested for Alleged Molestation of Toddler in Kotwali

A 14-year-old boy has been detained for allegedly molesting a three-year-old girl in Kotwali. The incident was reported by the girl's mother, leading to the boy's arrest. Police have registered a case under the POCSO Act, and further investigations are ongoing. The accused is a neighbor of the victim.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 19-03-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 18:50 IST
14-Year-Old Arrested for Alleged Molestation of Toddler in Kotwali
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A young boy has been arrested following allegations of molesting a three-year-old girl in the Kotwali police station area. The incident reportedly took place on a Wednesday afternoon.

According to the police, the boy, a neighbor to the victim, allegedly lured the child to a nearby room and proceeded to molest her. The complaint was lodged by the girl's mother, prompting swift police action.

Station House Officer Yogendra Bahadur Singh confirmed the registration of a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Ongoing investigations seek to uncover further details of the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025