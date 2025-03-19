14-Year-Old Arrested for Alleged Molestation of Toddler in Kotwali

A young boy has been arrested following allegations of molesting a three-year-old girl in the Kotwali police station area. The incident reportedly took place on a Wednesday afternoon.

According to the police, the boy, a neighbor to the victim, allegedly lured the child to a nearby room and proceeded to molest her. The complaint was lodged by the girl's mother, prompting swift police action.

Station House Officer Yogendra Bahadur Singh confirmed the registration of a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Ongoing investigations seek to uncover further details of the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)