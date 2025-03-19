Left Menu

Karnataka Assembly Challenges Waqf Bill Amid Opposition Walkout

The Karnataka assembly passed a resolution against the Centre's Waqf (Amendment) Bill, prompting a walkout by the opposition BJP. Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil moved the resolution, urging the central government to withdraw the bill, deemed unconstitutional by the assembly. The BJP decried it as 'appeasement.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-03-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 19:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, the Karnataka assembly on Wednesday passed a resolution opposing the Centre's Waqf (Amendment) Bill, triggering a walkout by opposition BJP members.

The resolution, introduced by Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil, called for the central government to respect the unanimous views of the state and withdraw the contentious bill, perceived as infringing on constitutional principles.

Opposition BJP legislators criticized the move as a blatant instance of 'Muslim appeasement' and accused the ruling Congress of neglecting farmers affected by land record changes favoring the Waqf Board.

(With inputs from agencies.)

