Karnataka Assembly Challenges Waqf Bill Amid Opposition Walkout
The Karnataka assembly passed a resolution against the Centre's Waqf (Amendment) Bill, prompting a walkout by the opposition BJP. Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil moved the resolution, urging the central government to withdraw the bill, deemed unconstitutional by the assembly. The BJP decried it as 'appeasement.'
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-03-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 19:52 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant move, the Karnataka assembly on Wednesday passed a resolution opposing the Centre's Waqf (Amendment) Bill, triggering a walkout by opposition BJP members.
The resolution, introduced by Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil, called for the central government to respect the unanimous views of the state and withdraw the contentious bill, perceived as infringing on constitutional principles.
Opposition BJP legislators criticized the move as a blatant instance of 'Muslim appeasement' and accused the ruling Congress of neglecting farmers affected by land record changes favoring the Waqf Board.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Congress Protests Maharashtra's Farmer Policies
Chhattisgarh Congress Challenges ED's Alleged Bias
Chhattisgarh Congress vs. ED: Protests Erupt in Raipur
Congress Criticizes Modi Over Falling PSU Stocks, Claims Privatization Agenda
Trinamool Congress Accuses Election Commission of Cover-Up in Voter ID Duplicate Scandal