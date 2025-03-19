Karnataka Assembly Challenges Waqf Bill Amid Opposition Walkout

In a significant move, the Karnataka assembly on Wednesday passed a resolution opposing the Centre's Waqf (Amendment) Bill, triggering a walkout by opposition BJP members.

The resolution, introduced by Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil, called for the central government to respect the unanimous views of the state and withdraw the contentious bill, perceived as infringing on constitutional principles.

Opposition BJP legislators criticized the move as a blatant instance of 'Muslim appeasement' and accused the ruling Congress of neglecting farmers affected by land record changes favoring the Waqf Board.

