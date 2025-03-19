Left Menu

Lawyers Clash in Court as Meerut Murder Suspects Face Justice

A shocking court incident occurred in Meerut when lawyers attacked Muskan and Sahil, accused of murdering Muskan's husband, Saurabh Rajput. The duo allegedly killed him, dismembered the body, and hid the remains in a cement-filled drum. The case uncovered a years-long affair and elaborate murder plot.

Updated: 19-03-2025 20:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A dramatic scene unfolded in a Meerut court as Muskan and her lover Sahil faced accusations of murdering Muskan's husband, Saurabh Rajput, a Merchant Navy officer. The two suspects were assaulted by a group of lawyers while being brought to the courtroom.

The court ordered a 14-day judicial custody for the accused couple. According to police, Muskan and Sahil had killed Saurabh, dismembered his body, and concealed the remains in a cement-filled drum. The pair was heavily guarded by police who had to fend off the attacking lawyers.

Investigations suggested the murder was premeditated, with Muskan allegedly drugging her husband before the attack. The affair between Muskan and Sahil, who reconnected in 2019, was cited as a motive. The incident has sparked public outrage and calls for justice for the victim.

(With inputs from agencies.)

