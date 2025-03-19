Lawyers Clash in Court as Meerut Murder Suspects Face Justice

A dramatic scene unfolded in a Meerut court as Muskan and her lover Sahil faced accusations of murdering Muskan's husband, Saurabh Rajput, a Merchant Navy officer. The two suspects were assaulted by a group of lawyers while being brought to the courtroom.

The court ordered a 14-day judicial custody for the accused couple. According to police, Muskan and Sahil had killed Saurabh, dismembered his body, and concealed the remains in a cement-filled drum. The pair was heavily guarded by police who had to fend off the attacking lawyers.

Investigations suggested the murder was premeditated, with Muskan allegedly drugging her husband before the attack. The affair between Muskan and Sahil, who reconnected in 2019, was cited as a motive. The incident has sparked public outrage and calls for justice for the victim.

